Ecuador has empowered the military to pursue members of organised crime with greater freedom. Photo: AFP
Kidnappers in Ecuador resort to cutting off victims’ fingers to get hefty ransoms as crime jumps
- Ecuador is in grip of a ‘frightening’ campaign of attacks where kidnappers regularly amputate the fingers of their victims to seek a quick payout
- Those held for ransom are often kept in bathrooms, with hands bound and in constant terror, as gangs negotiate with their relatives
