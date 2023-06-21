Prison guards watch inmates at the Women’s Centre for Social Adaptation prison in Honduras on Tuesday following a brawl between rival gangs. Photo: AFP
Prison guards watch inmates at the Women’s Centre for Social Adaptation prison in Honduras on Tuesday following a brawl between rival gangs. Photo: AFP
Americas
World /  Americas

41 women dead in gang violence at Honduras female prison

  • Members of one group set fire to a rival group’s cell, and part of the facility was ‘completely destroyed’, a representative for the inmates’ families says
  • Deputy security minister Julissa Villanueva vowed a tough response to the violence and announced a state of emergency

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:42am, 21 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Prison guards watch inmates at the Women’s Centre for Social Adaptation prison in Honduras on Tuesday following a brawl between rival gangs. Photo: AFP
Prison guards watch inmates at the Women’s Centre for Social Adaptation prison in Honduras on Tuesday following a brawl between rival gangs. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE