Prison guards watch inmates at the Women’s Centre for Social Adaptation prison in Honduras on Tuesday following a brawl between rival gangs. Photo: AFP
41 women dead in gang violence at Honduras female prison
- Members of one group set fire to a rival group’s cell, and part of the facility was ‘completely destroyed’, a representative for the inmates’ families says
- Deputy security minister Julissa Villanueva vowed a tough response to the violence and announced a state of emergency
