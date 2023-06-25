Members of human rights organisations walk alongside one of the planes that carried out “death flights”, when detainees were tossed out into the sea during Argentina’s last military dictatorship, on the tarmac of the Jorge Newbery international airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday. Photo: AP
Argentine dictatorship’s ‘death flight’ plane returned home for a historical reckoning
- The Short SC.7 Skyvan is the first ever proven in a court to have been used by Argentina’s junta to hurl political detainees to their deaths from the sky
- The plane will help Argentines reckon with the brutal history of their country’s 1976-1983 military dictatorship, activists say
Members of human rights organisations walk alongside one of the planes that carried out “death flights”, when detainees were tossed out into the sea during Argentina’s last military dictatorship, on the tarmac of the Jorge Newbery international airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday. Photo: AP