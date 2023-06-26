Forensic staff remove the body of one of the 11 people killed in a pool hall in Choloma, Cortes province, Honduras on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Honduran president announces security measures after massacre of 11 in pool hall
- Armed men burst into a pool hall in the city of Choloma in Cortes province late on Saturday and began shooting people at point blank range, police said
- The security measures announced by President Xiomara Castro include ‘raids, captures and checkpoints 24 hours a day,’ along with curfews
Forensic staff remove the body of one of the 11 people killed in a pool hall in Choloma, Cortes province, Honduras on Sunday. Photo: AFP