Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. The Supreme Electoral Court is conducting a trial against the right-wing ex-president for alleged abuse of office. Photo: dpa
Brazil court votes to bar former PM Jair Bolsonaro from elections until 2030
- The decision will forbid Bolsonaro from running until 2030, upending the 68-year-old’s political future and likely erasing any chance for him to regain power
- The case focused on a 2022 meeting where Bolsonaro used government staff and state television to tell foreign ambassadors the country’s voting system was rigged
