Influencer and Instagram model Sofia Salomon, seen giving an interview for a radio programme in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 30, has applied to take part in this year’s Miss Venezuela contest. Photo: AP
The first transgender Miss Venezuela? Instagram model Sofia Salomon challenges country’s conservative society
- Instagram model Sofia Salomon aims to challenge deeply conservative society and, if accepted, will be first transgender woman in Miss Venezuela competition
- There is almost no acceptance of LGBTQ community nationwide, unlike in some other Latin American nations with Roman Catholic-based values
