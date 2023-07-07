Haiti has struggled to tackle its ongoing gang violence. Photo: TNS
UN pleads for Haiti intervention force, warns of growing vigilantism against gangs

  • Vigilantes have killed 264 suspected gang members in Haiti since April, UN says
  • China’s UN ambassador again calls for arms embargo to stop flow of weapons

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:29am, 7 Jul, 2023

