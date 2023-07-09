From left, Brazilian environment minister Marina Silva, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Brazilian minister for Indigenous peoples Sonia Guajajara after talks on the protection of the Amazon rainforest in Leticia, Colombia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Presidents of Brazil and Colombia meet to boost cooperation ahead of Amazon summit
- Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met Colombia’s Gustavo Petro on Saturday to lay groundwork for the Amazon summit in Belem next month
- ‘Joint action of the countries that share the Amazon biome is fundamental for facing the multiple challenges in the region,’ said a statement from Lula
