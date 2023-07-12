The US Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Photo: Reuters
Cuba calls US nuclear submarine in Guantanamo Bay ‘provocative escalation’

  • ‘The presence of a nuclear submarine … makes it imperative to wonder what is the military reason behind this action in this peaceful region,’ said Cuba’s foreign ministry
  • Cuba did not say whether the submarine was armed. It said it was at the base from July 5 to July 8. The US declined to give information about military assets

Reuters
Updated: 2:53am, 12 Jul, 2023

