The US Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Photo: Reuters
Cuba calls US nuclear submarine in Guantanamo Bay ‘provocative escalation’
- ‘The presence of a nuclear submarine … makes it imperative to wonder what is the military reason behind this action in this peaceful region,’ said Cuba’s foreign ministry
- Cuba did not say whether the submarine was armed. It said it was at the base from July 5 to July 8. The US declined to give information about military assets
