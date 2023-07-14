Some of the shark fins seized in Panama. Photo: Panama National Police via AFP
Panama seizes 6 tonnes of shark fins bound for Asia

  • Panama authorities suspect that the shark fins were being sent to a Chinese citizen who financed the activity
  • Shark fins – which represent a market of some US$500 million per year – can sell for about US$1,000 a kg in Asia

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:49pm, 14 Jul, 2023

