An African Somali wild foal was born in captivity at the Buin zoo, Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
Chile zoo welcomes birth of endangered Somali wild ass
- There are less than 200 left in the wild, and a similar number in captivity. Seven of the latter are at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile
- Hunting and crossbreeding with the common domestic donkey have reduced the populations of this animal to the point of placing it at a critical level of extinction
