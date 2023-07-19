An African Somali wild foal was born in captivity at the Buin zoo, Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
An African Somali wild foal was born in captivity at the Buin zoo, Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
Americas
World /  Americas

Chile zoo welcomes birth of endangered Somali wild ass

  • There are less than 200 left in the wild, and a similar number in captivity. Seven of the latter are at the Buin Zoo in Santiago, Chile
  • Hunting and crossbreeding with the common domestic donkey have reduced the populations of this animal to the point of placing it at a critical level of extinction

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:03am, 19 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An African Somali wild foal was born in captivity at the Buin zoo, Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
An African Somali wild foal was born in captivity at the Buin zoo, Santiago, Chile. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE