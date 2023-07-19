A drug addict holds a syringe containing heroin laced with fentanyl at a safe house in Mexicali, Mexico. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Mexico
Chinese embassy rejects US claims, says precursor chemicals for Mexican fentanyl not from China

  • Beijing’s embassy in Mexico said the ‘root of the fentanyl crisis in the United States is within itself’
  • It also accused Washington of ‘blindly shirking its responsibilities’ by not taking domestic action

Reuters
Updated: 1:30pm, 19 Jul, 2023

