A drug addict holds a syringe containing heroin laced with fentanyl at a safe house in Mexicali, Mexico. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Chinese embassy rejects US claims, says precursor chemicals for Mexican fentanyl not from China
- Beijing’s embassy in Mexico said the ‘root of the fentanyl crisis in the United States is within itself’
- It also accused Washington of ‘blindly shirking its responsibilities’ by not taking domestic action
