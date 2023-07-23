A forensic technician outside a bar in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, where a man threw a Molotov cocktail bomb on Saturday after being kicked out for bad behaviour. Photo: Reuters
11 killed in suspected arson attack on Mexico bar after expelled customer threw Molotov cocktail
- Prosecutors said the male suspect was highly intoxicated at the time of the attack on Saturday and had been thrown out of the bar for disrespecting women
- Four of the 11 dead were women, and four more people were being treated in hospital for their injuries, authorities said
A forensic technician outside a bar in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, where a man threw a Molotov cocktail bomb on Saturday after being kicked out for bad behaviour. Photo: Reuters