A plate with “Barbie” style beef tacos at a taco shop in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico. Photo: EPA-EFE
Barbie mania sweeps Latin America, but sometimes takes on a macabre tone
- Stores are offering Barbie-themed pastries, tacos and tortillas, while the pink craze has also spread into politics
- Barbie has also featured in protests in Peru, and outfitted as a ‘Searching Mother’ – part of a group of volunteers searching for gravesites in Mexico that might contain their children’s remains
