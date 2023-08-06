Pink coffins featuring a Barbie motif are displayed at a funeral home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador. Photo: AP
Pink Barbie-themed coffins go on sale at funeral homes in Latin America

  • Two funeral homes are cashing in on the release of the smash-hit Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
  • They’re offering the option of burying loved ones in hot pink metal coffins complete with a white lining, gold embellishments and posters of the doll

Business Insider

Updated: 12:02am, 6 Aug, 2023

Pink coffins featuring a Barbie motif are displayed at a funeral home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador. Photo: AP
