The Amazon is home to an estimated 10 per cent of Earth’s biodiversity, 50 million people and hundreds of billions of trees. Photo: AP
Amazon nations launch alliance to fight deforestation at summit
- Joint declaration issued at Amazon summit inn the Brazilian city of Belem created an alliance for combating forest destruction
- But the summit stopped short of adopting Brazil’s pledge to end illegal deforestation by 2030 and Colombia’s pledge to halt new oil exploration
