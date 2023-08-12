Family members surround the coffin of Fernando Villavicencio during a public wake in Quito, Ecuador, on August 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
Colombian hitmen in spotlight after assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio
- Six Columbian suspects have been accused of gunning down the anti-corruption crusader at a campaign rally
- Colombia has a long history of politicians being assassinated by opponents, and experts say Villavicencio’s killing shows gangs exporting political hitjob culture to other nations
