Family members surround the coffin of Fernando Villavicencio during a public wake in Quito, Ecuador, on August 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
Americas
Colombian hitmen in spotlight after assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio

  • Six Columbian suspects have been accused of gunning down the anti-corruption crusader at a campaign rally
  • Colombia has a long history of politicians being assassinated by opponents, and experts say Villavicencio’s killing shows gangs exporting political hitjob culture to other nations

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:56pm, 12 Aug, 2023

