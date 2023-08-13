Relatives and friends of slain Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio attend his funeral in Quito on Friday. Photo; AFP
Relatives and friends of slain Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio attend his funeral in Quito on Friday. Photo; AFP
Americas
World /  Americas

How Ecuador became one of the most violent countries in Latin America

  • Ecuador’s military intelligence says it has identified as many as 26 active narcotrafficking gangs, which are heavily armed
  • Experts say Ecuador’s ports are easy export points for cocaine, while cartels can operate in the country ‘at a lower production cost’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:50pm, 13 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Relatives and friends of slain Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio attend his funeral in Quito on Friday. Photo; AFP
Relatives and friends of slain Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio attend his funeral in Quito on Friday. Photo; AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE