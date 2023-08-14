Christian Zurita has been chosen as presidential candidate by Fernando Villavicencio’s Build party. Photo: Reuters
Party of assassinated Ecuador presidential candidate taps a new replacement
- Villavicencio’s Build party said it would opt for Christian Zurita to replace the murdered 59-year-old, reversing itself from its choice of Andrea Gonzalez just a day earlier
- Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead in the capital Quito last week after leaving a campaign event
