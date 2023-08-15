Americas
Mexican Army troops guard the area where several dismembered bodies were found in the municipality of Poza Rica, Veracruz state, Mexico on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World/Americas

13 bodies found in freezers in violent Mexican state wracked by drug cartel-related violence

  • Six suspects were detained after the grisly discovery in the city of Poza Rica in the eastern state of Veracruz, prosecutor Veronica Hernandez said
  • The discovery was made on Sunday as police chased a suspect who hid in a building where three kidnap victims were held, officials said
Agence France-Presse
More than a dozen bodies have been found in freezers in a Mexican region wracked by drug cartel-related violence, authorities said on Monday.

Six suspects were detained after the grisly discovery in the city of Poza Rica in the eastern state of Veracruz, said Veronica Hernandez, the chief prosecutor in the Gulf coast state.

According to initial investigations, “unfortunately there could be more than 13 bodies,” she said.

The discovery was made on Sunday as police chased a suspect who hid in a building where three kidnap victims were held, officials told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity.

Police then carried out operations in the area and found more remains in other locations, they said.

Veracruz is one of Mexico’s most violent regions due to fighting between rival gangs for control of lucrative drug trafficking routes to the United States.

The Latin American nation has recorded more than 400,000 murders since the launch of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in 2006.

It has also registered more than 110,000 disappearances since 1962, most attributed to criminal organisations.

