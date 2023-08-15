13 bodies found in freezers in violent Mexican state wracked by drug cartel-related violence
More than a dozen bodies have been found in freezers in a Mexican region wracked by drug cartel-related violence, authorities said on Monday.
Six suspects were detained after the grisly discovery in the city of Poza Rica in the eastern state of Veracruz, said Veronica Hernandez, the chief prosecutor in the Gulf coast state.
According to initial investigations, “unfortunately there could be more than 13 bodies,” she said.
The discovery was made on Sunday as police chased a suspect who hid in a building where three kidnap victims were held, officials told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity.
Police then carried out operations in the area and found more remains in other locations, they said.
The Latin American nation has recorded more than 400,000 murders since the launch of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in 2006.
It has also registered more than 110,000 disappearances since 1962, most attributed to criminal organisations.