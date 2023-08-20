Ecuadorian presidential candidate for the right-wing alliance Actuemos, Otto Sonnenholzner. Photo: AFP
Shoot-out near presidential candidate in Ecuador 1 day before vote, 10 days after murder of another nominee
- Otto Sonnenholzner was eating with his family in a restaurant when they heard shots fired outside
- Ecuadorean anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated 10 days ago
