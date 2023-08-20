Police frisk a voter during a snap presidential election in Quito, Ecuador, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ecuador votes in tense presidential election marred by candidate’s murder
- Ecuadorans are picking a successor to Guillermo Lasso, who called snap polls to avoid an impeachment trial just two years after his election
- The murder of serious presidential contender Fernando Villavicencio just 11 days from the election has underscored the challenges facing the country
Police frisk a voter during a snap presidential election in Quito, Ecuador, on Sunday. Photo: AP