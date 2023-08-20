Police frisk a voter during a snap presidential election in Quito, Ecuador, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ecuador votes in tense presidential election marred by candidate’s murder

  • Ecuadorans are picking a successor to Guillermo Lasso, who called snap polls to avoid an impeachment trial just two years after his election
  • The murder of serious presidential contender Fernando Villavicencio just 11 days from the election has underscored the challenges facing the country

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:45pm, 20 Aug, 2023

