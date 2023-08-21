Guatemala’s presidential candidate for the National Union of Hope party, Sandra Torres, during the presidential run-off election. Photo: AFP
Polls open in tense Guatemala presidential run-off, with fears of interference amid promises to end corruption
- The race pits Bernardo Arevalo against Sandra Torres, both social democrats, meaning Guatemala will have its first leftist leader in more than a decade
- The Central American nation is dogged by poverty, violence and corruption, with thousands heading abroad every year in search of a better life, many to the US
Guatemala’s presidential candidate for the National Union of Hope party, Sandra Torres, during the presidential run-off election. Photo: AFP