The prison, formally known as the Terrorism Confinement Centre, was built to hold 40,000 inmates. Photo: AFP
The prison, formally known as the Terrorism Confinement Centre, was built to hold 40,000 inmates. Photo: AFP
Americas
World /  Americas

Inside the El Salvador ‘mega prison’ holding 12,000 accused gang members

  • The 40,000-person facility – thought to be the largest in the Americas – opened earlier this year
  • Up to 75 inmates live in each cell of about 1,000 square feet, sharing two toilets and sinks

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:03pm, 23 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The prison, formally known as the Terrorism Confinement Centre, was built to hold 40,000 inmates. Photo: AFP
The prison, formally known as the Terrorism Confinement Centre, was built to hold 40,000 inmates. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE