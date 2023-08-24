Police guard a supermarket after reports that looters tried to break into the store in Bariloche, Argentina. Photo: AP
Police guard a supermarket after reports that looters tried to break into the store in Bariloche, Argentina. Photo: AP
Americas
World /  Americas

Inflation or politics? Argentina hit by wave of looting

  • Dozens of people have been arrested in Argentina for what locals call ‘piranha attacks’ on stores
  • Looting a sign of increasing economic volatility ahead of a tense race to general elections in October

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:16pm, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police guard a supermarket after reports that looters tried to break into the store in Bariloche, Argentina. Photo: AP
Police guard a supermarket after reports that looters tried to break into the store in Bariloche, Argentina. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE