Ecuador’s capital Quito was rocked by attacks with grenades and two car bombs overnight, followed hours later by inmates in six prisons taking hostage 57 prison guards and police officers on Thursday, officials said.

The wave of attacks was an apparent show of force by organised crime gangs that claimed no victims, while the uprising in the prisons was believed to be a riposte to a police sweep of jails to confiscate weapons the day before.

The car bombs targeted the violence-hobbled country’s SNAI prisons authority – one exploding outside its headquarters and the other at a building that formerly housed SNAI offices.

Hours later, SNAI said, prisoners in six penitentiaries across the country had managed to seize 50 prison guards and seven police officers who were being held hostage.

Prisoners on the roof of the Turi jail where dozens of guards have been kidnapped by inmates, in Cuenca, Ecuador. Photo: AP

“We are concerned about the safety of our officials,” said Interior Minister Juan Zapata at a press conference in the capital Quito.