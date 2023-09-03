How AI is helping to trace children who went missing during Argentina’s military dictatorship 40 years ago
- During the bloody dictatorship from 1976 to 1983, military officials stole about 500 babies from political dissidents who were executed
- Artificial intelligence is being used to create images of what those children might look like as adults for an activist group searching for them
If a baby was taken from their parents four decades ago during Argentina’s military dictatorship, what would that person look like today?
Argentine publicist Santiago Barros has been trying to answer that question using artificial intelligence to create images of what the children of parents who disappeared during the dictatorship might look like as adults.
Almost every day, Barros uploads these images to an Instagram account called iabuelas, which is a portmanteau in Spanish for artificial intelligence, or IA, and grandmother, or abuela – taken from the well-known activist group Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo that searches for missing children.
“We have seen the photos of most of the disappeared, but we don’t have photos of their children, of those children who were stolen”, Barros said. “It struck me that these people did not have a face”.
During Argentina’s bloody dictatorship from 1976 to 1983, military officials carried out the systematic theft of babies from political dissidents who were detained or often executed and disposed of without a trace. The babies were often raised by families linked to the dictatorship, or those ideologically aligned with it, as if they were their own.
Using an app called Midjourney, Barros combines photos of the disappeared fathers and mothers from the public archive of the Grandmothers website, creating images of what the faces of their children might look like as adults today. For each combination, the app shows two female and two male possibilities. Barros then chooses the image of each gender that seems most realistic.
The project does not intend to replace efforts headed by the Grandmothers group of identifying grandchildren through DNA testing. Instead, Barros says, the goal is to stir the conscience of those over 46 who may have doubts about their origin and to serve as a reminder of the more than four decades the grandmothers have spent trying to locate these children.
The Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo estimates around 500 children were snatched from their parents during the dictatorship. The group has located 133 grandchildren through genetic analysis.
The group appreciates Barros’ initiative as a way to raise awareness about the children who were stolen or kidnapped during the dictatorship. But they warn that the only infallible tool to link these people with their families of origin is DNA testing that continues to be carried out by the National Genetic Data Bank, whose creation they promoted in 1987.
In addition to working with photos from the Grandmothers’ archives, Barros uses photographic material provided by interested parties.