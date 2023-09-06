Torrential rain and winds caused by an extratropical cyclone have left at least 21 people dead in southern Brazil, officials said on Tuesday, warning more flooding may be coming.

The latest in a string of weather disasters to hit Brazil, it is the deadliest ever in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Governor Eduardo Leite told a news conference.

“We were deeply saddened to get the news that as the water recedes … 15 more bodies were found in the town of Mucum, bringing the death toll to 21,” he said.

A rescuer looks for residents inside flooded houses after a cyclone hit southern towns, in Venancio Aires, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

More than 3,700 people were also forced from their homes by the storms, which started on Monday, dumping hail and more than 30cm (nearly 12 inches) of rain on the state in less than 24 hours and triggering floods and landslides, officials said.