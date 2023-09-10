“It is time to rebuild hope and not repeat the bloody and ferocious wars, the ill-named ‘war on drugs’, viewing drugs as a military problem and not as a health problem for society,” Petro said.

“What I propose is to have a different and unified voice that defends our society, our future and our history and stops repeating a failed discourse,” said the Colombian president.

The countries taking part in the conference said in a joint statement that demand for illicit drugs must be reduced by educating the public and combating inequality, poverty, lack of opportunities and violence.

They also agreed on the need to break the harmful links between drug and firearms trafficking, transnational organised crime, illegal logging, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, money laundering and corruption.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urges Latin America to support the US in its fight against the fentanyl ‘pandemic’. Photo: AFP

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who attended the event, said countries must strengthen family unity with love, combat poverty, and encourage the planting of corn, beans, cocoa, coffee, fruits and timber to reduce land area dedicated to illicit crops like marijuana, as well as opium poppy and coca leaf – the raw materials for drugs such as heroin and cocaine.

The Mexican president said Latin American countries need to support the United States in its fight against fentanyl out of a “moral obligation” and “humanism.”

“They are facing a pandemic,” Lopez Obrador said. “Regardless of our differences, above partisan ideas and ideological positions are human rights and the main human right is the right to life.”