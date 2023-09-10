‘War on drugs’: Colombia calls for Latin American bloc, past military approach has ‘failed’
- Colombian President Gustavo Petro urges Latin America to see drug consumption as a public health problem instead of from a military perspective
- Mexico says the region needs to support the United States in its fight against the fentanyl ‘pandemic’
“What I propose is to have a different and unified voice that defends our society, our future and our history and stops repeating a failed discourse,” said the Colombian president.
“It is time to rebuild hope and not repeat the bloody and ferocious wars, the ill-named ‘war on drugs’, viewing drugs as a military problem and not as a health problem for society,” Petro said.
The countries taking part in the conference said in a joint statement that demand for illicit drugs must be reduced by educating the public and combating inequality, poverty, lack of opportunities and violence.
They also agreed on the need to break the harmful links between drug and firearms trafficking, transnational organised crime, illegal logging, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, money laundering and corruption.
“They are facing a pandemic,” Lopez Obrador said. “Regardless of our differences, above partisan ideas and ideological positions are human rights and the main human right is the right to life.”