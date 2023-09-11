Chileans marching to commemorate the victims of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, 50 years after the coup d’etat that brought him to power, clashed with police on Sunday and committed acts of arson in Santiago.

The march through the streets of the capital to the general cemetery that houses a memorial to the victims of Pinochet’s brutal regime, stopped briefly at the presidential palace, La Moneda, where then-president Salvador Allende was overthrown on September 11, 1973.

Leftist President Gabriel Boric joined the procession of some 5,000 people, according to the government – becoming the first leader of Chile since the end of the dictatorship in 1990 to do so.

Protesters clash with riot police in Santiago, Chile on Sunday. Photo: AFP

But a small group of men in hoodies threw stones at the presidential palace and the police guarding it, breaking through security barriers and damaging part of the access to a cultural centre in the building’s basements.