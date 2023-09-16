Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was extradited to the United States on Friday to face fentanyl trafficking charges, in a boost for the Biden administration’s push to curb the spread of the deadly opioid.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Guzman’s extradition was the latest step in American efforts to attack “every aspect” of the drug trafficking operations run by the Sinaloa cartel long associated with the Guzman family.

“I am also grateful to our Mexican government counterparts for this extradition,” Garland said in a statement. “The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fuelling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country.”

Two Mexican officials familiar with the matter also confirmed the extradition of the 33-year-old Guzman.

Guzman, one of the heirs to his father’s trafficking empire, was briefly arrested in the northern city of Culiacan in 2019 but released on the orders of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to avoid bloodshed when his cartel struck back.