Son of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ pleads not guilty to US trafficking charges

Ovidio Guzman, one of the sons of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, pleaded not guilty to US fentanyl trafficking charges on Monday in federal court in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune newspaper, three days after his extradition from Mexico.

Guzman, 33, is one of El Chapo’s four sons, known as “Los Chapitos,” who inherited their father’s trafficking empire after his conviction on US murder and drug charges in 2019. “El Chapo” Guzman is serving a life sentence in a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

US officials said Ovidio Guzman’s arrest and extradition represents a significant victory in the Biden administration’s campaign to stem the deadly flow of fentanyl across the southern border.

Guzman was briefly arrested in Culiacan in the northern state of Sinaloa in 2019. But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered him released after hundreds of Sinaloa Cartel gunmen overwhelmed security forces in the city.