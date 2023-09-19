Bus crash kills at least 24 in Peru, transport company says

At least 24 people were killed in a passenger bus accident in Peru overnight, according to the company operating the vehicle.

“We are very sorry for the accident … at the moment we know that there are 24 deaths,” Angie Cabrera, a representative for the company Molina Union, told local media from a hospital in Ayacucho.

Manuel Zevallos, mayor of the Anco district where the accident happened, said earlier on Monday that at least 20 people died and 20 were injured, according to the media outlet RPP.