Bus crash kills at least 24 in Peru, transport company says
At least 24 people were killed in a passenger bus accident in Peru overnight, according to the company operating the vehicle.
“We are very sorry for the accident … at the moment we know that there are 24 deaths,” Angie Cabrera, a representative for the company Molina Union, told local media from a hospital in Ayacucho.
Manuel Zevallos, mayor of the Anco district where the accident happened, said earlier on Monday that at least 20 people died and 20 were injured, according to the media outlet RPP.
SUTRAN said the bus was travelling from Ayacucho to the city of Huancayo.
SUTRAN said early investigations showed the bus appeared to have an up-to-date safety inspection and accident insurance.
Accidents are relatively common along Peru’s precarious roads, with at least 24 people dying in January when a bus plunged off a cliff in the country’s north.