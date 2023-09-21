Venezuela said it had seized control of a prison from the hands of a powerful gang with international reach, in a major operation involving 11,000 members of its security forces.

The Tocoron prison had served as the Tren de Aragua gang’s headquarters, where it had installed amenities such as a zoo, a pool and gambling rooms, according to an investigative journalist recently interviewed by Agence France-Presse.

In a statement, the government congratulated law enforcement officers for regaining “total control” of the prison in the northern state of Aragua, adding the operation had “dismantled a centre of conspiracy and crime”.

And in an official proclamation, President Nicolas Maduro praised “today’s great success in the fight against criminal organisations”.

Security forces outside the Tocoron prison. Photo: AFP

After the government announced a complete evacuation of the jail, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos told state broadcaster VTV that the inmates were being transferred to another facility.