A small child and two other people were found dead on Monday after a sewage-polluted river swollen by heavy rains swept away precarious homes in the Guatemalan capital, authorities said.

Nine children were among 15 people still missing after the river gushed through the Dios es Fiel (God is Faithful) shantytown in the early morning hours, according to the Conred disaster relief agency.

Search and rescue teams with sniffer dogs came upon the three bodies, including that of a girl between the ages of three and five.

The Naranjo river washed away six homes in an informal settlement erected under a bridge in the centre of Guatemala City, Conred spokesman Rodolfo Garcia told reporters.

The Naranjo River moves through the Dios es fiel, or “God is Loyal” shanty on the outskirts of Guatemala City on Monday. Photo: AP

Hundreds of homeless people had erected shacks consisting mainly of zinc sheets on the banks of the river despite a municipal prohibition due to it containing residential waste water from the capital’s sewage system.