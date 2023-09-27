Corpses, body parts strewn across Mexico’s Monterrey in spate of violence

Mutilated corpses and severed body parts were found dumped in seven locations across the metropolitan area of the Mexican city of Monterrey on Tuesday in a spate of violence that unnerved residents of Mexico’s industrial capital.

Authorities said they are still analysing the dismembered body parts to try to identify how many people had been killed.

Local media has reported there could be up to 12 victims and that some of the body parts were discovered in coolers.

Forensic experts work in the area on Tuesday where human remains were left in the streets of the metropolitan area of Monterrey, the second most populated city in Mexico. Photo: EPA-EFE

The gruesome discoveries recalled a bloody period in the 2010s when cartel conflicts engulfed the city and bodies were left in the streets or hanging from bridges.