China’s Lingong Mexico plant to generate US$5 billion in investment

China’s Lingong Machinery Group (LGMG) will establish an industrial estate in Mexico’s northern state of Nuevo Leon that is expected to generate US$5 billion in investments, according to a joint statement on Monday.

The LGMG project aims to create three industrial clusters designed for processing and manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, and business support services, the company and government of the state of Nuevo Leon said.

Touted by Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 120 enterprises are expected to take part in the project that will generate an estimated 7,000 local jobs.

The Mexican government is striving to attract companies wishing to shift offshore operations closer to their customers in North America. Last week it announced investment deductions of 89 per cent to 56 per cent for these companies.