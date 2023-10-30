Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43

The death toll from Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that battered the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco, has risen to 43, said Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado in a social media post.

As of Saturday, the Mexican government had reported 39 deaths with 10 people missing.

The new tally of fatalities comprised 33 men and 10 women, Salgado said in a post on the platform X, formerly Twitter.

Salgado said electricity had been restored to 58 per cent of Acapulco, and that officials had visited 10,000 families in Acapulco and the nearby city of Coyuca de Benitez for a census to evaluate damages.