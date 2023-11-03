The UN General Assembly called for the 31st time on the United States to end its decades-long trade embargo against Cuba as the communist-run island suffers its worst economic crisis in decades, with shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

The non-binding resolution was approved by 187 countries and opposed only by the United States and Israel, with Ukraine abstaining. Somalia, Venezuela and Moldova didn’t vote.

The “yes” vote was up from 185 last year and 184 in 2021, and it tied the 2019 vote of 187.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a speech before the assembly that the “blockade prevents Cuba from accessing food, medicines, and technological and medical equipment”.

Cuba’s Fidel Castro speaking to United Nations General Assembly in 1960. File photo: AP

Havana is also prohibited from exporting to the neighbouring United States, Rodriguez said, curtailing access to a massive market for its goods and costing Cuba nearly US$5 billion in losses in 2022 alone.