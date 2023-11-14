Brazil’s president on Monday accused Israel of “killing innocent people without any criteria” in the Gaza Strip, deeming its actions there “as grave” as the October 7 attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“After the act of terrorism provoked by Hamas, the consequences, the solution of the state of Israel, is as grave as that of Hamas. They are killing innocent people without any criteria,” said Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at an official ceremony in Brasilia.

The leader of Latin America’s largest country also accused Israel of “dropping bombs where there are children, hospitals, on the pretext that a terrorist is there.”

“This is inexplicable. First you have to save the women and children, then you fight with whomever you want,” Lula said.

Representatives of Brazil’s Jewish community denounced these remarks as “erroneous”, “unfair” and “dangerous”, adding that they “put Israel and Hamas on the same level”.