Brazilian police are accusing British Airways crew members of fabricating an armed robbery in Rio de Janeiro to cover up a wild night of drugs and alcohol, according to The Independent.

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro told the Independent that their investigations found that three cabin crew members lied in their police testimonies about being the victims of multiple crimes.

The cabin crew said a series of traumatic incidents on September 5 left them too traumatised to work the next day, postponing a scheduled flight to London and leaving passengers stranded in Rio, according to the Independent.

But the investigations found that they “did not tell the truth” about what actually happened on their night off, assistant police chief Danielle Bullus said, according to the Brazilian news outlet G1.