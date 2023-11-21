South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Americas
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
The logo of Polish oil and gas group Orlen is displayed at a petrol station in Bialystok, Poland. Photo: Reuters
WorldAmericas

Supertanker chartered by Polish firm to load Venezuelan oil for China

  • The supertanker Olympic Trophy, chartered for US$13 million, is expected to load in early December, according to ship tracking data
  • The US Treasury Department last month issued a general license lifting, until April, sanctions on Venezuela’s oil production and exports
Americas
Reuters
Reuters
Why you can trust SCMP

Polish oil and gas firm Orlen has provisionally chartered a supertanker to load Venezuelan oil for China, according to a shipbroker and tracking data, following a temporary easing of US sanctions on the South American country.

The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Olympic Trophy, chartered for US$13 million, is scheduled to load in early December, according to a source and ship tracking data on Kpler.

Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, chartered a supertanker earlier this month to load Venezuelan crude for China. Commodities trader Trafigura also chartered a vessel to carry Venezuelan fuel oil for exports, which is currently loading.

US eases Venezuela oil, gas sanctions after ‘democratic developments’

The US Treasury Department last month issued a general license lifting, until April, sanctions on Venezuela’s oil production and exports, which has prompted early deals by trading houses buying cargoes from little known intermediaries that have been registered as customers of state company PDVSA.

Washington has said it wants to see progress towards a transparent presidential election in Venezuela, as well as a release of political prisoners, by November 30 or it could reimpose the sanctions.

PDVSA and Orlen did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Post