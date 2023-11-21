Supertanker chartered by Polish firm to load Venezuelan oil for China

Polish oil and gas firm Orlen has provisionally chartered a supertanker to load Venezuelan oil for China, according to a shipbroker and tracking data, following a temporary easing of US sanctions on the South American country.

The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Olympic Trophy, chartered for US$13 million, is scheduled to load in early December, according to a source and ship tracking data on Kpler.

Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, chartered a supertanker earlier this month to load Venezuelan crude for China. Commodities trader Trafigura also chartered a vessel to carry Venezuelan fuel oil for exports, which is currently loading.