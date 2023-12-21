Brazil’s first lady Rosangela da Silva is locked in a feud with Elon Musk over the recent hacking of her account on the social media platform X, after he brushed off responsibility for the breach.

Janja, as the wife of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is known, on Wednesday accused the billionaire who owns the platform formerly known as Twitter of using irony to downplay what she called a misogynistic hacking of her account last week.

“He minimises a serious event that doesn’t just affect me, but thousands of women on his platform every day,” she said in a statement.

The December 11 breach of the social media-savvy first lady’s account made national headlines in Brazil, after a hacker posted lewd images and insults directed at the president on the profile that has 1.2 million followers.