South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Peru
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
A press conference in Lima on January 12 where forensic experts rule out the existence of alleged extraterrestrial mummies found in the south of Peru. Photo: AFP
WorldAmericas

‘Not aliens’: Peru officials say 2 doll-like figures seized from shipment made with paper, metal, bones

  • The belief that the figures come from an ‘alien centre or another planet’ is ‘totally false’, says a forensic expert
  • Last year, several Mexican lawmakers were mocked for saying two boxes of supposed mummies from Peru were ‘not part of our terrestrial evolution’
Peru
Associated Press
Associated Press
Why you can trust SCMP
Aliens they are not. That was what forensic experts in Peru said about two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand that customs authorities in the South American country seized last year from a shipment heading to Mexico.

The forensic experts with Peru’s prosecutor’s office said on Friday the objects were made with paper, glue, metal and human and animal bones.

The findings quash some people’s belief that the figures come from an “alien centre or come from another planet, all of which is totally false,” said forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada, who led the analysis.

A Peruvian archaeologist shows what has been believed to be remains of an extraterrestrial alien. Forensic experts have ruled out the existence of alleged extraterrestrial mummies found in the south of Peru. Photo: AFP

“The conclusion is simple: they are dolls assembled with bones of animals from this planet, with modern synthetic glues, therefore they were not assembled during pre-Hispanic times,” Estrada told reporters. “They are not extraterrestrials; they are not aliens.”

The prosecutor’s office has not yet determined who owns the objects. Officials on Friday would only say that a Mexican citizen was the intended recipient of the objects before they were seized by customs agents in October.

Mexican journalist José Jaime Maussan and some Mexican lawmakers became the subject of international ridicule in September when he went before the country’s Congress to present two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru.

Chinese space authority says no proof aliens exist

He along with others claimed they were “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

In November, Maussan returned to Mexico’s Congress with a group of Peruvian doctors and spent more than three hours pressing the case for “non-human beings” that he said were found in Peru, where he made similar claims in 2017. A report by the Peruvian prosecutor’s office that year found that alleged alien bodies were actually “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin.”

“They are not the remains of ancestral aliens that they have tried to present,” the 2017 report stated.

02:30

Suspected ‘non-human’ bodies displayed at UFO hearing in Mexico

Suspected ‘non-human’ bodies displayed at UFO hearing in Mexico

Experts on Friday showed reporters a couple of 2-foot-long dolls dressed in red, orange and green clothes. They said examinations showed the bones of birds, dogs and other animals were used to create the dolls.

Meanwhile, an alleged three-finger hand was subjected to X-ray examinations. Estrada said the “very poorly” built hand was created with human bones.

Post