Torrential rains that turned avenues into rivers killed at least seven people overnight into Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, officials said.

Water from the storm reached the roofs of cars on some stretches of Avenida de Brasil, a major thoroughfare in Brazil’s best-known city.

One man died in a landslide and a woman drowned, firefighters said, while the cause of death in the other cases was not immediately announced. One woman was also reported missing.

A dozen bus lines shut down and several metro stations were closed because of water on the tracks.