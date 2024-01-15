Nicaragua said it expelled 19 clergymen to the Vatican on Sunday, including Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, a prominent critic of President Daniel Ortega.

Bishop Isidoro Mora, 15 priests and two seminarians who were detained in Nicaragua were also expelled.

Nicaragua thanked Pope Francis and other Catholic Church members for “the very respectful and discreet coordination carried out to make possible the trip to the Vatican” for the clergymen, in a statement shared on local media outlet El 19.

Alvarez, the bishop of Matagalpa, forcefully criticised the government’s deadly response to mass protests in 2018, and was convicted of treason and sentenced to a 26-year prison term earlier this year.