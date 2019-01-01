Revellers around the globe are bidding a weary farewell to an unsettling year filled with challenges to many of the world’s most basic institutions, including politics, trade, alliances and religion.

Here’s a look at how people have been ushering in 2019 around the world.

Kiribati: The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was the first in the world to welcome the new year, greeting 2019 with muted celebrations after spending 2018 on the front line of the battle against climate change.

Kiribati is made up of low-lying atolls along the equator which intersect three time zones, the first of which sees the new year 14 hours before midnight in London.

The new year was welcomed in the capital, Tarawa, with church services and mostly quiet private celebrations.

New Zealand: In Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city, tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower as fireworks exploded from the top of the 328-meter structure. Across the southern hemisphere nation, thousands took to beaches and streets, becoming the first major nation in the world to usher in 2019.

Fireworks boomed and crackled above city centres and harbours.

Australia: An estimated million people crowded Sydney Harbour as Australia’s largest city rang in the new year with a spectacular, soul-tinged fireworks celebration.

One of the most complex displays in Australia’s history included gold, purple and silver fireworks pulsating to the tune of (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, made famous by Aretha Franklin, who died in August.

The show used 8.5 tonnes of fireworks and featured more than 100,000 pyrotechnic effects.

Earlier, a thunderstorm drenched tens of thousands of people as they gathered for the traditional display, creating a show of its own with dozens of lightning strikes.

In Melbourne, 14 tonnes of fireworks deployed on the ground and on roofs of 22 buildings produced special effects including flying dragons. In Brisbane, an estimated 85,000 people watched as fireworks exploded from five barges moored on the Brisbane River.

The United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a bleak New Year’s message that called climate change an existential threat and warned that “it’s time to seize our last best chance.”

He noted growing intolerance, geo-political divisions and inequality, resulting in people “questioning a world in which a handful of people hold the same wealth as half of humanity.”

“But there are also reasons for hope,” he said. “As we begin this New Year, let’s resolve to confront threats, defend human dignity and build a better future – together.”

South Korea: After an eventful year that saw three inter-Korean summits and the easing of tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program, South Koreans enter 2019 with hopes that the hard-won detente will expand into a stable peace.

Thousands of South Koreans filled the streets of the capital, Seoul, for a traditional bell-tolling ceremony near City Hall to usher in the new year.

Elsewhere, thousands attended the tolling of a “peace bell” at Imjingak, a pavilion near the border with North Korea.

North Korea: Leader Kim Jong-un will keep North Korea watchers busy on New Year’s Day, when he is expected to give his annual address laying out the country’s priorities for the year ahead.

The speech is often the best gauge of what the North Korean leadership is focused on and what tone it will take in its dealings with the outside world.

Hong Kong: At least 340,000 people gathered on either side of Victoria Harbour to watch a 10-minute synchronised “pyromusical” of fireworks, pyrotechnics, lights and music, while countdown celebrations were held on the streets and in malls across commercial and tourist haunts such as Causeway Bay, Lan Kwai Fong and Tsim Sha Tsui.

Mainland China: New Year’s Eve isn’t celebrated widely in mainland China, but countdown events were being held in major cities and some of the faithful headed to Buddhist temples for bell-ringing and prayers.

President Xi Jinping, in a message broadcast at the top of the evening news, outlined the country’s achievements over the past year and said that by hosting a series of multinational meetings in 2018, “we have put forward China’s proposals and sent out China’s voice”.

Thailand: While many celebrate New Year’s Eve with fireworks, hundreds of Thais travelled to Takien temple in a suburb of Bangkok to lie inside coffins for traditional funeral rituals.

Participants believe the ceremony – symbolising death and rebirth – helps rid them of bad luck and allows them to be born again for a fresh start in the new year.

The Philippines: Dozens of people were injured by firecrackers ahead of New Year’s Eve, when many across the Philippines set off powerful firecrackers in one of Asia’s most violent celebrations despite a government scare campaign and threats of arrests.

Japan: Japanese welcomed the New Year by pounding mochi rice dumplings and with a traditional visit to a nearby temple or shrine.

But some 30,000 people at Saitama Super Arena saw in 2019 with Floyd Mayweather.

The American boxing legend soundly defeated his opponent, Japanese kick-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa, in the first round of what was billed as three rounds of entertainment with no official record, meaning both fighters still retain their undefeated tallies.