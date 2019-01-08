In this age of smartphone streaming, big television sets are no longer the centrepiece of many living rooms. Now, South Korean electronics company LG is doing its part to make TVs disappear.

LG has used the CES 2019 consumer electronics show in Las Vegas to unveil its long-awaited “rollable” TV – a 65-inch screen that can roll down and disappear into its base with the press of a button.

The Signature OLED TV can still play music when the screen is rolled away completely, or display a clock when it’s just partially rolled. LG says the TV will be available later this year. It didn’t say how much it will cost.

The technology giant also displayed “8K” sets, with four times the resolution as the high-definition sets of today and twice that of 4K sets such as the rollable one.

It represents the next generation of television viewing, but many people won’t have access to for quite some time.

So far, 8K has been limited to the occasional experimental broadcast, such as during the Olympics. Even 4K content is just catching on.

“As always with TVs, innovations come with display hardware first and adoption of things like content and delivery always follow later,” said Paul Gagnon, an analyst with IHS Markit.

But unlike past developments that never caught on, such as 3D TVs, analysts believe 8K will become more popular eventually – just not ubiquitous.

Samsung announced its first 8K TV last year, an 85-inch model costing nearly US$15,000.

With the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, you can enjoy multiple viewing options, or have the TV completely disappear for an open environment. #CES2019 #LGCES2019 #LGOLEDTV pic.twitter.com/3eR9zBSKzY — LG Electronics (@LGUS) January 7, 2019

“It looks very cool, and interior designers are going to love it,” GlobalData research director Avi Greengart said of the roll-up television.

“This is unique technology; you are going to want this.”

Flexible screens are one of the hottest trends in the tech world, although the focus has been on the possibilities that folding screens afford to phone designs.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse