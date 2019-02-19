Channels

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says US security concerns about Chinese mobile network gear are a pretext for blocking Chinese development. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

‘Hypocritical, immoral, unfair bullying’: Chinese spokesman Geng Shuang blasts US for ‘fabricating’ security fears against Huawei as economic ploy

  • Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang accused the US of faking security concerns about Chinese mobile technology to inhibit mainland development
  • British intelligence agencies meanwhile believe it is possible to limit security risks posed by Chinese equipment in 5G networks
Topic |   Huawei
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 3:44am

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says US security concerns about Chinese mobile network gear are a pretext for blocking Chinese development. Photo: Kyodo
The UK National Cyber Security Centre has determined that it is possible to ‘limit the risks from using Huawei’ in 5G networks. Photo: Reuters
Enterprises

UK approval of Huawei equipment could sway more European states against US, analysts say

  • Huawei invested more than 2 billion pounds in the British economy between 2013 and 2017
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Zen Soo  

Iris Deng  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 10:55pm

The UK National Cyber Security Centre has determined that it is possible to 'limit the risks from using Huawei' in 5G networks. Photo: Reuters
