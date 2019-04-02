Mick Jagger (centre), Keith Richards (right) and Ronnie Wood (left) perform during The Rolling Stones “No Filter” tour in Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on June 5, 2018. Photo: EPA
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 75, to undergo ‘heart valve replacement surgery’ this week
- Mick Jagger’s health problems forced the Rolling Stones to postpone their North American tour
